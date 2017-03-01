PM off to Jakarta to attend leaders' summit
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for Jakarta this morning on a three-day official visit to Indonesia to attend the Leaders' Summit in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Indian Ocean Rim Association . During the visit, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.
