Pakistan, Bangladesh role emerges in high-quality fake Indian currency notes racket8 min ago

Pakistan, Bangladesh role emerges in high-quality fake Indian currency notes racket
New Delhi, Mar 3: The forensic report on high-quality fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 55 lakh, which were recently seized from Kolkata by the National Investigation Agency , indicated that the fake notes were printed using ink from Pakistan and stamp paper from Bangladesh. "Until now, the notes were being printed in Pakistan and smuggled into India through Bangladesh.
