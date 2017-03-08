Padma capsize: Body found, 2 missing

Padma capsize: Body found, 2 missing

Read more: The Daily Star

The body of a woman was found from Padma river today following yesterday's speedboat capsize. Two more including a schoolgirl are still missing.

Chicago, IL

