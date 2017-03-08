One more death in manhole

A teenage girl died as she fell into an open manhole at the bypass intersection in Bhogra Peyara Bagan area yesterday. Sub-inspector Zakir Hossain of Bhogra police camp under Joydevpur police quoting witnesses said the unidentified girl aged around 16 slipped into the open manhole when she was walking by the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

