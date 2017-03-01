Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Charged Af...

Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Charged After Their Boat Washes Ashore in Arakan State

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Police in Gwa Township, Arakan State have charged nine Bangladeshi nationals with violating Burma's Immigration Act after their boat washed ashore on the southern coast of Arakan State two weeks ago, according to township police head Col Tin Win. Local police discovered the drifting boat containing nine men and a dead body last month near the coastal village of Zee Kone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC