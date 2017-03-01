Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Charged After Their Boat Washes Ashore in Arakan State

Police in Gwa Township, Arakan State have charged nine Bangladeshi nationals with violating Burma's Immigration Act after their boat washed ashore on the southern coast of Arakan State two weeks ago, according to township police head Col Tin Win. Local police discovered the drifting boat containing nine men and a dead body last month near the coastal village of Zee Kone.

