New civil code to promote China's int...

New civil code to promote China's int'l image: Bangladeshi lawyers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Bangladeshi lawyers Thursday warmly lauded the Chinese government's initiative to adopt a civil code, saying it will promote China's international image. China's national lawmakers on Wednesday started to deliberate draft general provisions of a civil law, which, if adopted, will bring the country one step closer to a long-absent civil code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC