'Neo JMB' den busted in Ctg

Police yesterday seized a huge cache of grenades and explosive materials from the Chittagong house of two militant suspects arrested over Tuesday's attack on a police checkpoint in Comilla. On information gleaned from the two -- Mahmud Hasan, 24, and Jasim, 19 -- law enforcers raided the house on the ground floor of a two-story building at Mirsharai around 11:00pm on Tuesday.

