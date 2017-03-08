'Neo JMB' den busted in Ctg

Police yesterday seized a huge cache of grenades and explosive materials from the Chittagong house of two militant suspects arrested over Tuesday's attack on a police checkpoint in Comilla. On information gleaned from the two -- Mahmud Hasan, 24, and Jasim, 19 -- law enforcers raided the house on the ground floor of a two-story building at Mirsharai around 11:00pm on Tuesday.

