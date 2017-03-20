Militants kill themselves with grenade in Bangladesh

As many as eight militants blew themselves up with a grenade north of the Bangladeshi capital rather than surrender, police said on Thursday, the latest clash in the South Asian country that has seen a rise in Islamist violence. Police urged the militants, holed up in their hideout in Nasirpur, northeast of the capital Dhaka, to give themselves up on Wednesday, but instead they detonated the grenade.

