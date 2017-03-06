Militant Rajib confesses Bogra journo...

Militant Rajib confesses Bogra journo killing

Rajib Gandhi, allegedly the key planner of Gulshan cafe attack and regional commander of the Neo JMB, today confessed of killing a noted Bogra journalist. Bogra court of Senior Judicial Magistrat of Bogra Ahsan Habib recorded the statement under section 164, our local correspondent reports.

