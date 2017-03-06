Militant Rajib confesses Bogra journo killing
Rajib Gandhi, allegedly the key planner of Gulshan cafe attack and regional commander of the Neo JMB, today confessed of killing a noted Bogra journalist. Bogra court of Senior Judicial Magistrat of Bogra Ahsan Habib recorded the statement under section 164, our local correspondent reports.
