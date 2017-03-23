MEA allays Mamata's fears, says govt will take all on board before Teesta pact with Bangladesh

The Centre will take all the stakeholders including states "on board" before signing the Teesta water sharing pact with Bangladesh as is done in any treaty with a foreign country, the External Affairs Ministry said today. The remarks by ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay came in response to a query regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's charge that the Centre has yet not taken her into confidence over the possible inking of Teesta river water treaty between India and Bangladesh soon.

