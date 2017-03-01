Liberation War songs at Joy Bangla Co...

Liberation War songs at Joy Bangla Concert on Mar 7

The Daily Star

In the turbulent days of 1971, Sujeo Shyam and his fellow musicians created songs for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra to give the morale of freedom fighters a boost and keep the hope for an independent Bangladesh alive. Forty-six years after, five of such songs, rarely rendered since 1971, will be presented before an audience of this new generation at this edition Joy Bangla concert to be held at the Army Stadium in Dhaka.

Chicago, IL

