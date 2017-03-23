Killing grounds, mass graves grabbed
Photo: Mohammad Ali Jinnat The killing grounds, mass graves and other places bearing memories of the Liberation War are lying in utter neglect in different places of the district although 46 years have passed after the country's independence. Many of the spots have already been grabbed and various establishments have been set up there as the authorities concerned did not take proper steps for their preservation.
