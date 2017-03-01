Khadiza murder attempt verdict Mar 8

Khadiza murder attempt verdict Mar 8

A Sylhet court on Sunday, March 5, fixes March 8 for delivering the verdict in the case filed for attacking Khadiza Begum Nargis. This photo shows Khadiza appears before a court for the first time on February 26, 2017.

