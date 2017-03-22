Jewel isn't dead

17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The suicide bomber who blew himself up at a Rapid Action Battalion camp at the capital's Ashkona is not Jewel Rana Olive from Faridpur's Bhanga. On Friday, a man sneaked into a Rab barrack and detonated a bomb on his suicide vest, killing himself.

