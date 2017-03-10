Islamic State claims suicide attack n...

Islamic State claims suicide attack near Bangladesh airport - statement

Read more: Reuters

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack carried out at a checkpoint near Bangladesh's international airport on Friday, saying it had killed several police officers. The militant group said it also wounded many officers in the blast, in a statement published on supporters' social media accounts.

