Investors should get good returns from infrastructure projects

15 hrs ago

Investors have to be given a fair share of the revenue generated in the economy surrounding an infrastructure project to boost public private partnerships, said an expert. Naoyuki Yoshino, dean of the Asian Development Bank Institute, a global think tank, said PPPs in infrastructure have failed in many countries because the rate of return relies only on user charges, which are nominal.

Chicago, IL

