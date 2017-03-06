Investors should get good returns from infrastructure projects
Investors have to be given a fair share of the revenue generated in the economy surrounding an infrastructure project to boost public private partnerships, said an expert. Naoyuki Yoshino, dean of the Asian Development Bank Institute, a global think tank, said PPPs in infrastructure have failed in many countries because the rate of return relies only on user charges, which are nominal.
