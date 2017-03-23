Indian President Pranab greets Bangla...

Indian President Pranab greets Bangladeshis on Independence Day

5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee yesterday extended his greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the eve of Independence and National Day. In a message to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Mukherjee said, "Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh."

Chicago, IL

