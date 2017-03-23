Indian President Pranab greets Bangladeshis on Independence Day
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee yesterday extended his greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the eve of Independence and National Day. In a message to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Mukherjee said, "Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh."
