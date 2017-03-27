India Set to Pledge Billions in Credi...

India Set to Pledge Billions in Credit For Bangladesh as China Looms Large

17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

India is likely to give Bangladesh a credit line of at least $3.5 billion for infrastructure projects during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state visit in April, as Beijing and New Delhi jostle for geopolitical influence in South Asia. The credit line, which would be India's third to its neighbor, would go toward a variety of projects ranging from nuclear and liquefied natural gas power plants to ports, railways and the establishment of special economic zones, according to a Bangladesh government document seen by Bloomberg.

Chicago, IL

