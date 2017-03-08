IMF asks Bangladesh to raise infra sp...

IMF asks Bangladesh to raise infra spending to meet middle-income country target

Reuters

Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials. The South Asian country's economy grew by an average of more than 6 percent a year over the past decade, but economists say it requires at least 8 percent growth to rise from being a low-income country.

