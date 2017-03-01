ICT to decide on charge framing April 17

ICT to decide on charge framing April 17

Nusrat Jahan Ibrahim Dorothi, daughter of HM Ibrahim Selim, places a floral wreath along with Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at her father's monument inside Surya Sen Hall on Dhaka University campus marking Shaheed Selim Delwar Day yesterday. On this day in 1984, Selim and Kazi Delwar Hossain, the then leaders of BCL Dhaka University unit, were killed after a police truck ploughed into a student demonstration against the autocratic Ershad regime near Gulistan.

