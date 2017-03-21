Hanif was 'killed for money'

Halim Mridha, brother of Hanif Mridha who died in Rab custody hours after being detained near the spot of Friday's suspected suicide blast in Dhaka, yesterday claimed that his brother might have been killed for money. He made the allegation while talking to reporters at Dhaka Medical College morgue, a day after his family said Hanif was picked up by a group of people claiming to be detectives at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj late last month.

