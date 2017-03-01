Gulshan Caf Attack: 'Neo-JMB leader who supplied arms' arrested
Counterterrorism officials yesterday claimed to have arrested an upazila unit "Neo JMB" commander who leads a syndicate that supplied ingredients for grenades and small arms used in the July 1 Gulshan attack last year from the Indian border area in Chapainawabganj. A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, 60, in-charge of bordering Shibganj upazila unit of "Neo-JMB" in a bus near Kakoli crossing in the capital around 10:00pm on Tuesday night.
