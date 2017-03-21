Full verdict released, no bar to exec...

Full verdict released, no bar to execute Hannan

The Supreme Court releases full verdict of the 2004 grenade attack case on UK envoy in Dhaka, clearing way to start execution process of convicted militant leader Mufti Abdul Hannan. Star file photo The Supreme Court today released full verdict of the 2004 grenade attack on UK envoy in Dhaka, clearing way to start execution process of convicted militant leader Mufti Abdul Hannan.

