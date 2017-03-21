Full verdict released, no bar to execute Hannan
The Supreme Court releases full verdict of the 2004 grenade attack case on UK envoy in Dhaka, clearing way to start execution process of convicted militant leader Mufti Abdul Hannan. Star file photo The Supreme Court today released full verdict of the 2004 grenade attack on UK envoy in Dhaka, clearing way to start execution process of convicted militant leader Mufti Abdul Hannan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC