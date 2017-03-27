Four militants killed in Bangladesh raid, death toll rises to 102 min ago

Four militants killed in Bangladesh r...

Four militants killed in Bangladesh raid

Dhaka, March 28 Security forces have killed at least four militants, including a woman, who were holed up in a residential building in Bangladesh's Sylhet city, a military spokesman said on Monday. Brigadier General Fakhrul Ahsan, a spokesperson of the operation, told journalists at a press briefing that they found four bodies inside the building.

