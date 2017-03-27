Four militants killed as Bangladesh t...

Four militants killed as Bangladesh troops storm hideout

Bangladesh army commandos have killed four Islamist militants in the northeastern city of Sylhet during a raid on a building where they were holed up amid local residents, a senior army official said on Monday. The commandos surrounded the five-storey building on Thursday evening but had to evacuate its 78 residents before they could begin their operation on Saturday to flush out the militants, he told reporters.

Chicago, IL

