Form separate land commission for plain land minorities'

Speakers on March 5, 2017, demand the formation of a separate land commission for the plain-land ethnic minorities to safeguard their land rights in Bangladesh. This file photo shows worried Santal women in Gaibandha's Madarpur village after they were evicted from their land by local authorities.

