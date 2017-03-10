Fire breaks out at Bangladesh's 31-story central bank building16 min ago
Dhaka, March 24 A fire broke out at 31-story building of Bangladesh's central bank in capital Dhaka's central Motijheel business district on Thursday night, a fireman said. Xinhua news agency quoted the fire department official as saying that as many as 14 fire-fighting units were striving to put out the blaze that broke out on Thursday night at about 9.45 p.m. local time on the Bangladesh Bank's 13th floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC