Fire breaks out at Bangladesh's 31-story central bank building16 min ago

Fire breaks out at Bangladesh's 31-story central bank building

Read more: India.com

Dhaka, March 24 A fire broke out at 31-story building of Bangladesh's central bank in capital Dhaka's central Motijheel business district on Thursday night, a fireman said. Xinhua news agency quoted the fire department official as saying that as many as 14 fire-fighting units were striving to put out the blaze that broke out on Thursday night at about 9.45 p.m. local time on the Bangladesh Bank's 13th floor.

Chicago, IL

