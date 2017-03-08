Fighting Terrorism: Dhaka hosts inter...

Fighting Terrorism: Dhaka hosts international police meet March 12-14

Bangladesh will arrange an international conference next week focusing on how to fight violent extremism, terrorism and organised crimes through cooperation between different nations. The high-profile conference, first of its kind to be organised here between March 12 and 14, will be attended by the secretary general of Interpol and police chiefs of 14 countries, including seven South Asian countries.

