Feature: Bangladesh opens ancient Buddhist scholar's memorial stupa built with Chinese support
Buddhists in Bangladesh are brimming with inner pride as with the support of China, a new stupa has been built as a monument to house sacred relics and honor an ancient Buddhist scholar. The stupa, in part, memorializes and honors the Buddhist scholar Atish Dipankar Srijnan, who was born in 980 AD and died in 1053 AD, with the sanctuary being opened at the place of his birth in Bangladesh.
