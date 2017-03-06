Farcical polls won't be easy to hold ...

Farcical polls won't be easy to hold this time: Fakhrul

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says that the government wants to hold a farcical election like the one of January 5, 2014, but it will not be easy for them to hold such an election this time Star file photo BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that the government wants to hold a farcical election like the one of January 5, 2014, but it will not be easy for them to hold such an election this time. Fakhrul made the remark during a discussion at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Dhaka, jointly organised Bangladesh Chhatra Forum and Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum, marking imprisonment day of BNP senior Vice Chairman Tarique Rahman.

