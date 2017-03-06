During Clean-up of Sewers: Dhaka Wasa won't take responsibility for accidents, deaths
Top Dhaka Wasa officials would not take the responsibility for injuries, deaths and accidents that occur during cleaning of its drainage channels, saying that the job is done by contractors. "As the hiring authority, Dhaka Wasa has no liability for public safety or deaths during carrying out such works," Taqsem A Khan, managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority , told The Daily Star yesterday.
