'Drug dealers' kill Ansar man in Feni

An Ansar member was killed and a magistrate of a mobile court was injured in an attack by "drug dealers" during an anti-narcotic drive along Badarpur border of Feni's Phulgazi on Wednesday night. The dead, Mir Nowshad Ali, 52, is a lance nayek of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party.

