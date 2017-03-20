Death Toll In Boat Accident Rises To ...

Death Toll In Boat Accident Rises To 10 In Bangladesh

Malaysian National News Agency

The death toll of Tuesday's boat sinking in a central Bangladesh district rose to 10 on Thursday morning, after another five bodies were retrieved, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The bodies were recovered from the river of Panguchi in the country's Bagerhat district, some 178 km southwest of capital Dhaka, local police said.

