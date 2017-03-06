Death reference of Hoshi murder case reaches HC
The death reference of Japanese national Kunio Hoshi murder case reaches the High Court on March 7, 2017 for examining the trial court verdict that sentenced five members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh to death. File photo The death reference of Japanese national Kunio Hoshi murder case reached the High Court today for examining the trial court verdict that sentenced five members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC