Death reference of Hoshi murder case ...

Death reference of Hoshi murder case reaches HC

The death reference of Japanese national Kunio Hoshi murder case reaches the High Court on March 7, 2017 for examining the trial court verdict that sentenced five members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh to death. File photo The death reference of Japanese national Kunio Hoshi murder case reached the High Court today for examining the trial court verdict that sentenced five members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh to death.

Chicago, IL

