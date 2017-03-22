Day 2 polling in SCBA election underway

The second day voting of the two-day annual election of the Supreme Court Bar Association to elect 14 executive posts including that of president and secretary started this morning. The lawyers started casting votes at 10:00am and will continue until 5:00pm at the SCBA auditorium in Dhaka with an hour prayer and lunch break, SCBA's Superintendent Nimesh Chandra Das told The Daily Star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.