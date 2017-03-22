Day 2 polling in SCBA election underway

The second day voting of the two-day annual election of the Supreme Court Bar Association to elect 14 executive posts including that of president and secretary started this morning. The lawyers started casting votes at 10:00am and will continue until 5:00pm at the SCBA auditorium in Dhaka with an hour prayer and lunch break, SCBA's Superintendent Nimesh Chandra Das told The Daily Star.

