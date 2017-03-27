Curbing militancy: Turkey wants to work with Bangladesh
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m today phoned his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and expressed his country's interest in working together to combat the menace of militancy. During the 15-minute-long conversation this evening, the Turkish PM also expressed his grave concern over the Sylhet militant issue, sources at the Prime Minister's Office said.
