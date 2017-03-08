Christianity is Exploding in Banglade...

Christianity is Exploding in Bangladesh Despite Persecution

Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: James Jacobson, President, Christian Freedom International , 800-323-2273 DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Is the fourth largest Muslim nation in the world, and place of many terrorist activities, on the path to becoming a peaceful Christian nation? The "Uncounted Converts" believe so. On a recent fact finding trip to Bangladesh, Christian Freedom International President Jim Jacobson interviewed scores of indigenous Christian pastors, street evangelists, missionaries and converts to Christianity.

