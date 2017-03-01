Caf © attack charge sheet by thi...

Caf attack charge sheet by this year

15 hrs ago

Police yesterday said they were expecting to submit the charge-sheet of the Gulshan cafe attack case by the end of this year. "I hope we'll be able to complete the probe into the Gulshan cafe attack by the end of this year," said Monirul Islam, chief of the DMP's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.

Chicago, IL

