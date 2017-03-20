BSF praises Bangladesh's operation against JMB militants17 min ago
Shillong, March 29 The Border Security Force on Wednesday praised Bangladesh Army's Para Commando battalion for their successful operation against Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorists in Sylhet. "They displayed a very high level of operational maturity and that too without any collateral damage in 'Operation Twilight' in Sylhet on Saturday," Inspector General, BSF in-charge Meghalaya frontier, P.K.Dubey told IANS.
