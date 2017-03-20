BSF praises Bangladesh's operation against JMB militants17 min ago

BSF praises Bangladesh's operation ag...

BSF praises Bangladesh's operation against JMB militants

Read more: India.com

Shillong, March 29 The Border Security Force on Wednesday praised Bangladesh Army's Para Commando battalion for their successful operation against Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorists in Sylhet. "They displayed a very high level of operational maturity and that too without any collateral damage in 'Operation Twilight' in Sylhet on Saturday," Inspector General, BSF in-charge Meghalaya frontier, P.K.Dubey told IANS.

