BSF guns down Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur, Punjab 5 mins ago

New Delhi: The Border Security Force troops of border outpost Paharipur gunned down a Pakistani intruder ahead of the B.S. Fence on Monday. As per the initial reports, the incident took place in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector.Earlier on Sunday, it has been reported that the BSF had been put on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border following twin blasts in Bangladesh's Sylhet city, an official had said.

