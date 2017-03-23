BSF guns down Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur, Punjab 5 mins ago
New Delhi: The Border Security Force troops of border outpost Paharipur gunned down a Pakistani intruder ahead of the B.S. Fence on Monday. As per the initial reports, the incident took place in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector.Earlier on Sunday, it has been reported that the BSF had been put on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border following twin blasts in Bangladesh's Sylhet city, an official had said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC