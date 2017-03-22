BSF claims over 3400 Bangladesh based...

BSF claims over 3400 Bangladesh based JMB, Huji militants entered India in past three years

Guwahati, Mar 22 : : Over 1500 militants from the Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami have infiltrated Assam from Bangladesh since 2014. The Boder Security Force claimed that over 3400 militants of both groups were infiltrated India from Bangladesh in past three years.

