BSF claims over 3400 Bangladesh based JMB, Huji militants entered India in past three years

Guwahati, Mar 22 : : Over 1500 militants from the Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami have infiltrated Assam from Bangladesh since 2014. The Boder Security Force claimed that over 3400 militants of both groups were infiltrated India from Bangladesh in past three years.

