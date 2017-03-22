BSF claims over 3400 Bangladesh based JMB, Huji militants entered India in past three years
Guwahati, Mar 22 : : Over 1500 militants from the Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami have infiltrated Assam from Bangladesh since 2014. The Boder Security Force claimed that over 3400 militants of both groups were infiltrated India from Bangladesh in past three years.
Start the conversation
