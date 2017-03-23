Blasts kill four as Bangladesh commandos storm Islamist hideout

Two explosions ripped through a crowd Saturday, killing four people and injuring more than 40 in Bangladesh's northeastern city of Sylhet as army commandos stormed an Islamist extremist hideout, police said. The "powerful" blasts went off some 400 meters from the hideout, targeting police and hundreds of onlookers who were witnessing the commandos conducting an anti-militant operation at a five-story apartment building, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.