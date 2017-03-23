Blasts kill four as Bangladesh commandos storm Islamist hideout
Two explosions ripped through a crowd Saturday, killing four people and injuring more than 40 in Bangladesh's northeastern city of Sylhet as army commandos stormed an Islamist extremist hideout, police said. The "powerful" blasts went off some 400 meters from the hideout, targeting police and hundreds of onlookers who were witnessing the commandos conducting an anti-militant operation at a five-story apartment building, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC