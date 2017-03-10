Benefits Package: 11 hurt as RMG workers clash with police

Benefits Package: 11 hurt as RMG work...

At least 11 people, including four policemen, were injured in a clash between garment workers and police in the capital's Rampura yesterday. Demanding their benefits package, some 300 to 400 workers of Lyric Industries Pvt Ltd blocked one side of a road for around an hour before law enforcers tried to disperse them around 11:00am, said witnesses.

Chicago, IL

