B'desh bans Ansar Al Islam outfit
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar. 5 : The Bangladesh Government on Sunday banned Islamist outfit Ansar Al Islam, which claimed it was involved in targeted killings including that of an LGBT activist Xulhaz Mannan. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the notification today saying that the outfit is a militant group and is involved in anti-state activists - a threat to public security, reports the Daily star.
