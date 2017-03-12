Bangladesh's top court orders Dhaka b...

Bangladesh's top court orders Dhaka building deemed 'symbol of corruption' to be razed

Bangladesh's highest court Sunday ordered the demolition of a lakeside building occupied by powerful garment groups, a move welcomed by activists who considered the structure an enduring symbol of corruption. The 16-story building, long criticized for openly flouting Dhaka's strict construction laws, must be destroyed within six months at a cost borne by its occupants, the Supreme Court ruled.

