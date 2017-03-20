Bangladesh's Independence Day celebrations in Thailand

An art exhibition titled "Conversations with Freedom" opened in the Thai capital of Bangkok on March 28, organised by Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok as part of its two-day celebrations of the 46th Independence and National Day. Centered on the symbolic themes of independence and freedom of Bangladesh in the month of March, the exhibition was participated by four eminent women artists from Bangladesh, Professor Farida Zaman, chairman, Department of Drawing and Painting, Faculty of Fine Arts, DU; Laila Sharmeen, Bipasha Hayat, and M Farzana Ripa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.