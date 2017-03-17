Bangladesh's first two submarines com...

Bangladesh's first two submarines commissioned

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the two submarines, BN Nabajatra and BN Joyjatra, at Chittagong naval jetty on march 12, 2017. Photo: TV grab Bangladesh Navy begins its journey as a "three-dimensional force" as two submarines were commissioned today at a special ceremony in the area adjacent to Chittagong naval jetty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC