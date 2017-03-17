Bangladesh's First 2 Submarines Commi...

Bangladesh's First 2 Submarines Commissioned

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially has commissioned the two China-made 035G diesel-electric submarines BNS Nabajatra and BNS Joyjatra. With the addition of the submarines, the Bangladesh Navy can, for the first time, be considered a "three-dimensional force."

