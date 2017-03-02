Bangladeshi Islamist killed in shoot-...

Bangladeshi Islamist killed in shoot-out: police

The Peninsula

Dhaka: An Islamist extremist in custody for allegedly stabbing two police officers was killed in a shoot-out Thursday when gunmen attacked the van he was travelling in, police said. Amijul Islam, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing and wounding two police officers.

Chicago, IL

