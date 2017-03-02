Bangladeshi Islamist killed in shoot-out: police
Dhaka: An Islamist extremist in custody for allegedly stabbing two police officers was killed in a shoot-out Thursday when gunmen attacked the van he was travelling in, police said. Amijul Islam, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing and wounding two police officers.
