Bangladesh won't bow down to any coun...

Bangladesh won't bow down to any country or donor: PM

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing the Independence Award 2017 handing over ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Photo: PID Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today unequivocally said Bangladesh as a sovereign country would not bow its head to any foreign country or donors as it is not dependent on them to make its way to cherished prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC