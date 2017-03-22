Bangladesh won't bow down to any country or donor: PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing the Independence Award 2017 handing over ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Photo: PID Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today unequivocally said Bangladesh as a sovereign country would not bow its head to any foreign country or donors as it is not dependent on them to make its way to cherished prosperity.
